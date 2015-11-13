(Updates with comment from SEC)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 13 A former U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission compliance examiner was criminally charged
on Friday for making false statements regarding her and her
husband's prohibited stock holdings.
Eugenia Cantiello, 46, was charged in a criminal complaint
filed in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors have agreed to
resolve the case through a deferred prosecution agreement in
which she admitted wrongdoing.
The case marked the second time in two years that federal
prosecutors in New York had brought criminal charges against a
former SEC staffer over false statements made about stock
holdings.
SEC ethics rules prohibit employees from buying or holding
stocks in entities regulated by the SEC, such as banks or
brokerage firms.
In recent years, the SEC Office of Inspector General (OIG)
has investigated several employees for conducting securities
transactions that violate the commission's rules, according a
December report.
John Nester, an SEC spokesman, in a statement called the
case "disappointing." A lawyer for Cantiello did not respond to
a request for comment.
Cantiello, a resident of New Rochelle, New York, had been a
SEC compliance examiner from 1991 to 1999, and then again from
2004 until her resignation in November 2014, the complaint said.
From 2007 to 2008, Cantiello's husband bought shares in an
unnamed broker-dealer for $44,500, the complaint said.
Cantiello did not clear the purchase with SEC ethics
officials, the complaint said, and retained about $4,000 worth
of stock during her break from working at the SEC from 1999 to
2004.
In 2012, Cantiello sold her holdings at the direction of an
SEC official who called the stock prohibited, but her husband
continued to hold shares in the company, according to the
complaint.
During an April 2013 interview with OIG, Cantiello claimed
she did not know holding the stock was prohibited.
In fact, the complaint said, a colleague later told an
investigator that Cantiello knew in 2010 when new ethics rules
went into effect. The colleague said Cantiello had been upset
because she "did not want to take a loss."
As part of the deferred prosecution agreement, Cantiello
agreed to admit that she made false statements regarding the
stock holdings during the April 2013 interview.
Prosecutors also agreed not to pursue the case further if
she remained in compliance with various terms over the next
three months, court documents state.
Prosecutors similarly used a deferred prosecution agreement
to resolve a case last year against another former SEC
compliance examiner, Steven Gilchrist, for allegedly making
false statements about prohibited stock holdings.
The case is U.S. v. Eugenia Cantiello, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-mj-3992.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby
and Diane Craft)