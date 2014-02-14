WASHINGTON Feb 14 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Friday that it plans to hold a
roundtable next month to discuss cybersecurity, after massive
retailer breaches refocused the attention of the business
community and policymakers on the area.
The SEC said that it would hold the event on March 26 to
talk about the challenges cyber threats pose for market
participants and public companies.
Recent breaches at Target Corp and Neiman Marcus
have sparked concern from lawmakers and revived a
long-running spat among retailers and banks over who should bear
the cost of consumer losses and technology investments to
improve security.
On Thursday, trade groups for the two industries announced
they are forming a partnership to work through the disputes.
U.S. lawmakers have also considered weighing in on how
consumers should be notified of data theft. But progress on
legislation is not guaranteed in a busy election year.
The SEC in 2011 drafted informal staff-level guidance for
public companies to use when considering whether to disclose
cyber attacks and their impact on a company's financial
condition.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White last year told Congress that her
agency was reviewing whether a more robust disclosure process is
needed. But she told reporters last fall she felt the guidance
appeared to be working well and that she didn't see an immediate
need to create a rule that mandates public reporting on cyber
attacks.