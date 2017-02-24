WASHINGTON Feb 24 The top U.S. securities regulator unveiled plans on Friday to modernize outdated corporate disclosure rules and make it easier for investors to locate information that is often buried in lengthy and complex public company filings.

Acting Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Michael Piwowar said the agency's two commissioners will vote on a raft of non-controversial measures next week, as part of an ongoing project to improve how information is disclosed to the investing public. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)