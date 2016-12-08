UPDATE 1-U.S. EPA aims to end freeze on contracts, grants on Friday
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told several lawmakers it aims to end its freeze on grants and contracts late Friday, congressional aides said.
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The outgoing chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that reforms made by the agency after the financial crisis are indispensable to investors and markets and should not be undone.
"Less than a decade ago, this country experienced the worst financial crisis in recent memory," Mary Jo White told a meeting of the SEC's investor advisory committee.
"Financial reform was imperative," she said.
President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans who control both houses of Congress would like to roll back parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, which was passed to prevent a repeat of the crisis.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told several lawmakers it aims to end its freeze on grants and contracts late Friday, congressional aides said.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 A U.S. judge on Thursday sentenced the Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA to pay a $632.6 million criminal fine, in connection with a corruption case that led to the largest foreign bribery settlement in U.S. history.
HARRISBURG, Penn., Jan 26 Pennsylvania officials said on Thursday they will shutter a state prison in Pittsburgh by June 30 as part of a plan to close an estimated $716 million revenue shortfall in this year's budget.