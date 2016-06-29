(Adds background)

June 29 Paul Dudek, chief of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of International Corporate Finance since 1993, is leaving the agency at the end of the month, it said on Wednesday.

The office is a point of contact for non-U.S. companies that plan to register securities with the SEC, the agency said in a statement. It is also responsible for writing rules and interpretive matters relating to offerings by foreign issuers in the United States.

Dudek also serves as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University School of Law, the SEC said.