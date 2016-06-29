(Adds background)
June 29 Paul Dudek, chief of the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission's Office of International Corporate
Finance since 1993, is leaving the agency at the end of the
month, it said on Wednesday.
The office is a point of contact for non-U.S. companies that
plan to register securities with the SEC, the agency said in a
statement. It is also responsible for writing rules and
interpretive matters relating to offerings by foreign issuers in
the United States.
Dudek also serves as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown
University School of Law, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Kouichi Shirayanagi; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
and Richard Chang)