By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 21 U.S. securities regulators
are weighing whether to revive use of a 1930s law to pursue
people who help others violate securities laws, a U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission official said on Friday.
"I'm hopeful ... you are going to see it reappear again in
the coming year," said Joseph Brenner, the SEC enforcement
division's chief counsel, at the Practising Law Institute's SEC
Speaks conference.
"It's a really powerful statute with a lot of potential
applications to investigations we are doing now," he added.
The law, Section 20b of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act,
has not been used by agency investigators since the 1930s, he
said.
Historically, the SEC has gone after such helpers under
"aiding and abetting" liability, which requires the SEC to prove
both that the underlying violation occurred, and that the other
individual helped it occur.
Courts have narrowed the SEC's ability to pursue such cases
in recent years, leading the SEC to look again at its rulebook.
Section 20b does not require the SEC to prove the underlying
violation in order to go after the person who may have helped it
to occur.
If, for instance, a company representative unknowingly makes
a statement to investors that is false, the SEC would likely not
go after that individual. However, a separate employee who
knowingly provided the erroneous information to the
representative could be held liable.
