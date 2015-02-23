NEW YORK Feb 23 A top member of a U.S.
securities regulator on Monday called for a more transparent and
rigorous review process before approving rule changes to list
riskier exchange-traded funds that she believes could harm
retail investors.
Securities and Exchange Commission Democratic member Kara
Stein called for the reforms as part of a three-page dissent
over a rule change that paved the way for seven new
exchange-traded funds from AccuShares Investment Management LLC
to list on the Nasdaq stock market exchange.
The ETFs use so-called "Paired Class Shares" to issue and
redeem shares of opposing share classes that move in opposite
directions, known as "Up Shares" and "Down Shares."
Among the ETFs named are an industrial metals spot fund, a
crude oil spot fund, and a natural gas spot fund.
The commission approved the rule change last week, with
members noting that exchange's proposal to list and trade the
funds is consistent with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and
the rules and regulations applicable to a national securities
exchange. The adoption of new listing standards specific to the
Paired Class Shares is necessary before the AccuShares funds can
start trading.
At the heart of Stein's concern is the complexity of the
funds, which would require investors to be extra vigilant in
monitoring their investments, and the potential harm to
investors who may not fully understand how the funds operate.
But her concerns about the approval of new listing
standards, which will enable the funds to trade, extend beyond
the AccuShares decision alone and call for a more thorough
review process for other similarly risky and complex products.
"We need a more thoughtful, transparent, and fulsome review
process for these types of ETFs, even if it means disapproving
proposed rules changes until we get comfortable," with such
products, Stein wrote in the statement dated Monday.
She noted that a more rigorous review process is especially
necessary because making a rule change clears the path for other
"copycat" products to enter the market.
Stein also called for gathering more public input during the
review process to better take into account broader market and
systemic impacts of new ETFs.
"The Commission should be taking more affirmative steps to
obtain public comment and academic analysis in this space," she
wrote.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)