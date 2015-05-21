BRIEF-U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of Epipen and Epipen JR
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced fraud charges against an Atlanta-based investment advisory firm and two of its executives for their handling of the city's pension funds for police, firefighters, transit workers and other employees.
An SEC statement said Gray Financial Group steered public pension fund clients into an investment fund that did not comply with state law and collected more than $1.7 million as a result.
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.