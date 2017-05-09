By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Jay Clayton unveiled his first major
personnel decision on Tuesday, saying he had hired an attorney
who worked on prominent initial public offerings to lead the
SEC's division that oversees public company filings.
The SEC said that William Hinman, a retired partner at the
Silicon Valley office of the law firm Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett, will serve as director of the Division of
Corporation Finance.
According to his old law firm biography, Hinman worked on
many high-profile IPOs, including those of Facebook,
Google and Alibaba - an IPO that Clayton also
worked on while he was a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell.
