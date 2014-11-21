By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Keith Higgins, who runs the
office that reviews public companies' books at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, reported stock holdings
worth between about $2 million and $6 million last year and the
sale of stocks throughout 2014, according to SEC disclosures
viewed by Reuters.
Higgins disclosed holdings in about 90 public companies
during his SEC tenure in 2013, making him the biggest investor
in individual stocks among the agency's top officials last year.
Since the beginning of the year, he has reported about 60
transactions involving sales of stocks such as Dollar Tree
, Apple, Abbott Laboratories and
Raytheon, with about two-thirds of those occurring in
late September in a flurry of sales. Higgins may no longer be
the biggest stock holder among the top SEC officials Reuters
reviewed because of these sales.
Such stock holdings are permitted by federal and SEC ethics
laws and regulations. The law already protects against conflicts
by prohibiting government officials from working on matters that
could benefit them financially.
But Higgins' large holdings, and the volume of trading he
reported during 2013 and 2014, may stoke debate about whether
it's proper for the Director of Corporation Finance or other top
SEC officials to be active stock market participants and whether
the SEC needs to tighten its ethics policies to further reduce
the appearance of potential conflicts.
"The SEC should explain how and why its procedures allowing
top officials to hold individual stock are adequate to prevent
the appearance of a conflict of interest," said Iowa Republican
Senator Charles Grassley, responding to questions posed by
Reuters. Grassley is a frequent SEC watchdog and is due to
become the next chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
A Reuters review of financial disclosures provided by the
agency show that while working for the SEC in 2013, Higgins
reported holding stocks, American depository shares and one
specialized product that gives shareholders certain rights after
a merger. Collectively, these investments ranged in value from a
little less than $2 million to just under $6 million.
From those holdings, Higgins reported between about $53,000
to about $185,000 in dividends and/or capital gains for calendar
year 2013.
An SEC spokesperson said that the agency has a strong
conflict-of-interest policy and that Higgins' holdings have not
resulted in many recusals. He's complying with the conflicts
rules, the spokesperson said.
"The SEC's stock ownership rules are one of the most, if not
the most, stringent of any federal government agency and go well
beyond the standard prohibitions," the spokesperson said. "A
number of safeguards are in place in order to avoid even the
appearance of a potential conflict of interest, including the
requirement that all transactions be approved in advance and
reported to the agency's ethics office.
"Mr. Higgins' limited number of recusals has had no impact
on his ability to perform his responsibilities as the Director
of the Division of Corporation Finance. He has and will continue
to provide his sound judgment and expertise in making decisions
on the significant matters in the division."
Higgins declined to comment for this story.
ROPES & GRAY
Higgins, 63, joined the SEC in June 2013, after spending
about 30 years at the Boston-based law firm of Ropes & Gray LLP
where he handled numerous initial public offerings.
Higgins reported a partnership income of about $1.1 million
for his work in 2013, according to his disclosures.
At the SEC, Higgins oversees the division that reviews
thousands of potentially market-moving company disclosures each
year and gives companies feedback on their compliance with SEC
disclosure rules.
The division also decides when companies can exclude
shareholder proposals from corporate ballots, and can determine
when companies that break the law can be granted certain
regulatory waivers, such as one that lets larger, well-known
companies conduct capital-raising deals without prior SEC
approval.
Former SEC officials say Higgins' job typically involves
higher-level policy decisions, and directors rarely get involved
in company-specific disclosures and decisions. They also said
the agency is careful about managing conflicts through recusals.
David Martin, a former SEC corporation finance director who
now works for the law firm Covington & Burling LLP, said, "I
would imagine that Keith could serve his entire time there and
never be the deciding voice on a major issue for one of the
companies in which he holds stock."
REDUCING CONFLICTS
An SEC spokesperson said that some of the stocks reported by
Higgins last year are in a trust that belongs to his
mother-in-law. She relies on the trust for financial support,
and Higgins' wife is the contingent beneficiary.
Under federal ethics laws, the financial interest of these
holdings would be imputed to him as well.
Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota
Law School and former White House ethics lawyer, said family
trusts are a common problem when trying to navigate conflicts,
and sometimes the only way to resolve it is through recusals.
"It is very difficult to ask family members and family
trusts to sell stocks when they will surely get hit with a
capital gains tax for doing so," he said.
"The best answer is sometimes to live with the conflict."
The SEC declined to say how many times Higgins has needed to
recuse himself due to his financial holdings.
"To reduce the time needed to monitor his holdings, Mr.
Higgins reduced his individual stock holdings through a series
of sales in the fall of this year," an SEC spokesperson
said. "Because any stock held in his mother-in-law's trust
continues to require monitoring, the sales involved stocks not
also owned by the trust."
TIGHTENING THE RULES
Federal ethics rules give employees across the government a
variety of options for managing conflicts. Employees, for
instance, are not required to recuse on matters if they own
below $15,000 in a stock. Staffers can also manage conflicts
through other means, including recusals and seeking ethics
waivers.
All U.S. government employees are required to recuse
themselves from any particular matter that could financially
benefit themselves, their spouse or a dependent child.
Many government agencies have supplemental rules tailored
for them. The Federal Reserve, for instance, bans employees from
investing in banks or certain government securities dealers.
The SEC adopted tighter ethics restrictions in 2010 that ban
staff from holding the stock of any company directly regulated
by the SEC, including many banks, which operate SEC-regulated
brokerages, asset managers or stock exchanges.
The agency staff is also prohibited from buying and selling
any stock of a company under investigation, and they are
generally subject to a six-month holding period after purchasing
a security.
In addition, staff must get all of their trades pre-cleared
through an automated ethics program that checks for possible
conflicts and, in some cases, by an SEC ethics attorney.
Some experts said the ethics rules on the books are already
strict enough, and making them tougher could adversely affect
the SEC.
Donald Langevoort, a professor at Georgetown University Law
Center, said tightening ethics rules further could chill
recruitment of top talent. There are benefits to having active
investors in SEC leadership ranks, including the idea that it
gives them "a little skin in the game," he said.
Michael Guttentag, a professor of securities law at Loyola
Law School in Los Angeles, said it's "ill-advised" for public
figures in a position of power in the markets to own individual
securities. "At the very least, it creates the potential
impression of impropriety," he said.
HIGGINS' PORTFOLIO
Some of the stocks in Higgins' disclosures, such as Google
and Apple, were listed for multiple accounts, including an IRA
retirement account.
In addition to stocks, Higgins' 53-page 2013 year-end
disclosure lists corporate bonds, mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds, municipal bonds, bank accounts and real
estate investments.
Since the beginning of 2014, Higgins collectively reported
about 60 stock transactions that in total ranged in value from a
little over $600,000 to as high as over $2 million, according to
more recent disclosures Higgins filed throughout this year.
For many of Higgins' individual stock holdings, the
disclosures don't specify when the stocks were originally bought
or at what price.
Some of the transactions reported suggest the stocks were
not sold at especially opportune times.
For example, he reported selling Nike on May 28, 2014, when
the company's shares closed at $76.27. Since then, the stock has
climbed 24 percent. On the other hand, Higgins reported selling
Exxon Mobil shares on July 14 when its stock closed at $102.68.
Since then, the stock has dropped 6 percent.
It couldn't be determined how many stocks Higgins' family
may still own, in part because federal ethics rules don't
require him to disclose purchases or sales that fall below a
$1,000 threshold.
PORTFOLIOS OF TOP SEC OFFICIALS
Of all the top SEC directors or commissioners, Higgins
reported holding the most individual stocks in 2013. Coming in
second last year was Norman Champ, the director of the
Investment Management Division, the unit tasked with regulating
asset managers. Champ reported holdings in about 50 individual
company stocks, as well as a variety of corporate and municipal
bonds and mutual funds.
Champ declined to comment.
The only other top SEC officials to report owning individual
stocks were Steve Luparello, the head of Trading and Markets,
Mark Flannery, the chief economist, and Democratic SEC
Commissioners Luis Aguilar and Kara Stein.
Luparello reported holdings in a little more than a dozen
different stocks.
Aguilar reported holdings in a little over half a dozen,
though two were inherited by his wife and divested in April 2013
to comply with ethics requirements, records show.
Stein and Flannery each reported holding one stock.
"In advance of becoming an SEC commissioner, I was advised
by the SEC's ethics office as to what investments I needed to
sell and what investments I could legally retain and I followed
their advice," Aguilar said in an interview with Reuters.
"Since then, I have neither bought nor sold any new public
companies. Both I, my staff and the SEC ethics office monitors
these holdings and I recuse from these matters whenever I am
advised to do so."
Luparello, Stein and Flannery declined to comment.
The remaining top officials, including SEC Chair Mary Jo
White, only listed equity and debt holdings in mutual funds,
exchange-traded funds or other indices, as opposed to individual
stocks.
Mutual funds, exchanged-traded funds and other indices made
up the majority of the kinds of holdings reported by most top
SEC officials.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Tim McLaughlin and Melissa Bland.
Editing by Karey Van Hall and John Pickering)