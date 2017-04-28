YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. regulators on Friday filed civil charges against two former executives at government contractor L3 Technologies over accounting violations that led the company to improperly recognize $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that David Pruitt, former vice president of finance in the Army Sustainment Division at L3, plans to fight the charges, while L3's former Army Sustainment Division president Mark Wentlent has agreed to settle related charges.
The company previously settled with the SEC and paid a $1.6 million penalty. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: