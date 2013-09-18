By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Employees and appointed
officials of municipal governments would not have to register as
financial advisers under a final rule federal regulators were
set to finalize on Wednesday, which should allay bond market
concerns that new laws on advisers would ensnare too many people
in cumbersome regulation.
In its final definition of financial advisers, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said it was also narrowing
the term "investment strategies" to apply only to the investment
of proceeds from bond sales rather than to all public funds.
The wide-sweeping financial reform law known as Dodd-Frank
calls for those who provide investment advice to municipalities
to register with the federal government and to adhere to a
fiduciary standard where the municipalities' interests are put
first.
The SEC's proposed definition of exactly who counted as an
adviser was universally panned when it was released more than
two years ago for being too broad.
Brokers, dealers, issuers and even the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board, which writes the rules for the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market that the SEC enforces, said it could make
selling debt impossible for small issuers. But the SEC was
concerned that a narrow definition would create loopholes.
The final definition will apply to people who provide advice
to a municipal entity regarding the issuance of municipal
securities, including the structure, timing, and terms of
transactions. It also encompasses those who advise
municipalities on entering into swaps and investing the proceeds
of a sale.
"In addition to this increased investor vulnerability due to
the scarcity of reliable information, the financial crisis
revealed numerous examples of municipal advisors engaging in
egregious conduct," said SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis
Aguilar in prepared remarks.
"As a result, many municipalities, their citizens, and
retail investors suffered significant harm."
The MSRB had multiple rules written for advisers that it had
to shelve when the proposed definition was pulled. The board
will likely move quickly to have advisers disclose more about
their businesses and their transactions with clients once the
rule finally goes into effect.