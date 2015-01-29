WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is asking a federal court to force engine
manufacturer Navistar International Corp. to hand over
documents in connection with a fraud investigation into the
company.
The SEC announced its action on Thursday, saying the company
is redacting and withholding certain documents on the grounds
they are privileged records.
The SEC said its investigation is focused on whether
Navistar made certain fraudulent statements in connection with
its efforts to secure approvals from the Environmental
Protection Agency certifying its engines complied with the Clean
Air Act.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)