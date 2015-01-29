(Adds details throughout about the SEC's efforts to obtain
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 29 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission is asking a federal court to force engine
manufacturer Navistar International Corp. to hand over
lobbying-related records as part of an ongoing fraud
investigation into the company.
The SEC said it has been sending Navistar investigative
subpoenas since 2012, as part of a probe into whether the
company made certain misstatements in connection with its
efforts to win certification from the Environmental Protection
Agency that its engines comply with clean air laws.
The SEC alleges that Navistar is withholding communications
with the law firms and public relations firms it hired to lobby
on its behalf, claiming such information is privileged.
"This information bears directly on whether Navistar's
understanding of the progress of its efforts to obtain EPA
certification, as reflected in its lobbying efforts and its
communications with others, was consistent with its public
statements regarding this issue," the SEC wrote in its
complaint.
The SEC first filed its request in the U.S. District Court
for the Northern District of Illinois on Dec. 18, but later
amended it on Jan. 22 to include more granular detail about its
investigation and its efforts to obtain the records.
The SEC issued a public release about the dispute on its
website late on Thursday.
The agency added that the probe is still ongoing, and it has
not concluded whether the company or any individuals broke the
law.
Navistar spokesman Steve Schrier said in a statement on
Thursday that the company disclosed the SEC probe in August
2012, and that the dispute with the SEC centers on a "relatively
small number of documents."
In its complaint, the SEC also said it has subpoenaed ASGK
Public Strategies and the law firms of Alston & Bird, Mayer
Brown LLP, and Williams & Jensen, which performed the lobbying
and communication services for Navistar.
Spokespeople for the communications and law firms could not
be immediately reached for comment after business hours on
Thursday. They were not accused of withholding records in the
SEC's complaint.
Schrier said the company believes it has complied with the
SEC's request and that it has a "good faith dispute over
privilege."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)