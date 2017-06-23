UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, June 23 The White House is very close to naming its nominees for the top U.S. securities regulator, a senior official said on Friday, which could lead the current three-member Securities and Exchange Commission to reach its full five-member complement in the near future.
The official said there are currently nominees in the "pipeline" and undergoing the security clearance review that typically takes two months. The senior White House official spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Pete Schroeder and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts