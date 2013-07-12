By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 12
WASHINGTON, July 12 Top U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission officials are frustrated over lack of
progress in finalizing rules for credit rating agencies and
asset-backed securities (ABS), seen by regulators as major
drivers of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Two of the SEC's five commissioners told Reuters recently
that the federal agency needed to do a better job prioritizing
how it enforced the changes pushed through by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
"I am disappointed that we haven't done more to move forward
toward adopting Dodd-Frank rules that are now close to three
years old," Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar said in an
interview a few weeks ago.
Regulators see credit raters and the securitization market
as especially ripe for reform because of their role in the
crisis, with banks packaging subprime mortgages into securities
and rating agencies bestowing AAA ratings on the assets.
Unwitting investors later lost hundreds of billions of
dollars when the housing market collapsed after subprime
borrowers with poor credit defaulted. Credit raters, which had
given the high-risk securities overly positive ratings, were
also slow to downgrade them.
Dodd-Frank, passed by the then-Democratic-controlled
Congress with President Barack Obama's support, ordered the SEC
to write rules limiting the government's reliance on credit
ratings, reducing conflicts of interest in the securitization
market, and, in conjunction with other regulators, requiring ABS
sponsors to retain a portion of the credit risks.
The law also assigned more liability to the credit raters in
an effort to prompt them to issue higher-quality ratings.
In a separate interview late last month, Republican
Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said the SEC should start
seriously focusing on finalizing some of the critical Dodd-Frank
rules proposed in 2011, while being careful not to rush to get
them out.
"A real serious assessment needs to be done here," Gallagher
said. "Let's not just march through these things rotely to get
them done. Let's reflect a little bit as an agency on the causes
of the crisis ... let's prioritize things in a rational way."
An SEC spokesman declined to elaborate on the outstanding
ABS and credit rating rules, saying the agency is "working hard
to write effective rules as soon as possible."
Dodd-Frank critics, including some on Wall Street, argue
that its reforms can disrupt markets. They point to an incident
in which a provision imposing liability on credit rating firms
automatically went live upon the law's passage in July 2010.
The ABS market froze after the credit raters, fearing the
liability, refused to allow their ratings to appear in offering
documents for the securities.
The SEC was forced to temporarily waive the legal liability
provision of the law until further notice, a situation that
remains unchanged.
"It is perilous ... to just simply put the blinders on and
implement Dodd-Frank," Gallagher said.
Although SEC Chair Mary Jo White, an independent who took
over the agency's top job in April, sets the SEC agenda, the
views of Aguilar and Gallagher are especially important because
the terms of two other commissioners expire soon.
Obama has nominated Democrat Kara Stein and Republican
Michael Piwowar to replace the two outgoing members and a U.S.
Senate panel is expected to vote on their nominations next week.
The full Senate would then decide whether to confirm their
appointments.
CONTROVERSIAL RULES
Dodd-Frank called for the SEC to complete nearly 100 rules
in a variety of areas, from over-the-counter derivatives to
hedge funds and municipal advisers. The agency has finalized 34
of them, according to a July report by the law firm Davis Polk,
which routinely tracks Dodd-Frank rule-making progress.
Included are rules that pertain to asset-backed securities
and credit ratings, including one that requires ABS issuers to
conduct a review of the underlying assets and make certain
disclosures.
The SEC also completed a study into potential conflicts in
ABS ratings, and adopted some less controversial rules to strip
rating references from the regulations, but it has not tackled
the larger and more complicated rulemaking in these areas.
Some critics say it dedicated significant time to completing
Dodd-Frank rules not directly tied to the crisis, including a
measure requiring oil, gas and mining companies to disclose
payments to foreign governments, and another that would force
companies to disclose if their products included "conflict
minerals" extracted from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Earlier this month, a federal judge tossed out the rule
forcing disclosure of foreign government payments, saying the
SEC erred in its interpretation of the Dodd-Frank law and failed
to properly weigh requests for relief.
Another judge is weighing the validity of the SEC's rule
requiring manufacturers to disclose whether their products
contain "conflict minerals" such as gold and tin from the
Democratic Republic of Congo, where armed groups have been
accused of human rights abuses.
'INCREDIBLY FRUSTRATING'
White has said completing the rule-writing process would be
among her top priorities, and there are signs momentum is
building.
SEC staff recently started making the rounds to discuss one
of the main ABS proposals requiring securitizers to have "skin
in the game" by retaining five percent of the risk in the
asset-backed securities they issued.
The heads of the major regulatory agencies working on the
risk retention rule also met last month to discuss the next
steps, Mary Miller, the Treasury Department's under secretary
for domestic finance, told lawmakers this week.
But reform advocates are unhappy that rules seen as most
responsive to the crisis are not close to being finished.
"A lot of these rules are extremely important, and it is
incredibly frustrating that they are so far behind," said Lisa
Donner, the executive director of the non-profit Americans for
Financial Reform.
Dennis Kelleher, the chief executive of the non-profit
Better Markets, a lobby group advocating greater transparency in
financial markets, blames the delays on industry representatives
who fear the new rules will make structured products less
profitable.
He said industry's push for detailed cost-benefit analysis
and the subsequent lawsuits challenging Dodd-Frank rules have
paralyzed the SEC, making it a "slow, defensive cautionary,
agency that takes too long to get things done."
But Tom Deutsch, the executive director of the trade group
American Securitization Forum, said some rules required the
approval of multiple agencies and others, such as those aimed at
preventing conflicts of interest in asset-backed securities,
were tough to get right.
The securitization conflict rule "has got to be the most
challenging piece of Dodd-Frank in my opinion for the SEC to get
through the eye of the needle," Deutsch said.
"We believe the legislation was written in such a poor
manner that it creates a very difficult time for the SEC to not
prevent virtually every kind of structured finance transaction."