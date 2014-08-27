By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission will hold a public meeting on its overhaul
of the securitization market on Wednesday to consider rules
likely to require greater disclosure of the quality of loans and
other assets underlying securities.
The SEC first proposed such rules, addressing a core driver
of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, more than four years ago.
Many investors were burned after risky mortgages underlying
securities soured, sparking collateral damage throughout the
global financial system.
But the agency has struggled to craft rules that balance
privacy concerns about the disclosure of sensitive loan-level
data with investors' desire to know more about the riskiness of
such assets.
"From publicly available information ... you can probably
identify the house, and from that the individual. And that's the
kind of concern that's going on here," said Jerry Marlatt, a
lawyer at Morrison & Foerster in New York.
The new rules are expected to lay out a less-onerous
disclosure alternative that restricts access to potentially
sensitive information.
Last week the SEC announced it would hold a public meeting
on Wednesday to "consider whether to adopt" the rules, but did
not give details on what they will look like.
Securitization is a way for banks to transfer risk in car
loans, credit cards, mortgages and other assets to investors by
issuing asset-backed securities (ABS), a common way for the
banks to fund their business.
The rules are expected to extend the scope of the SEC's
current rules for ABS to non-publicly registered deals between
professional investors, who sometimes also apply the rules, but
not for some of the most exotic deals.
"While the participants in the public market ... are
familiar with (the rules), by expanding the scope there might be
a little bit of a learning curve there," said Ann Kenyon, a
partner at consultancy firm Deloitte & Touche LLP.
The rules are also likely to impose a 5-day waiting period
during which buyers of ABS can still get out of a deal, a
measure meant to counter the strong pressure from sellers of the
securities during the heyday of the credit boom.
The SEC said last week that it would also look at rules for
credit rating agencies, which had given most ABS top-notch
ratings despite their imminent implosion, but did not say which
part of its 2011 proposed rules it would consider.
