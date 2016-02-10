WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was set to vote on Wednesday on rules that would govern swaps involving foreign dealers with trading desks on U.S. soil.

Under the plan, transactions between non-U.S. companies that use U.S. personnel to arrange, negotiate or execute swaps trades will have to follow some SEC regulations.

The top securities regulator initially proposed the rules in 2013, and then revised the proposal last April in an effort to better fit the highly illiquid derivatives markets that the SEC oversees.

The proposal focuses on trades from U.S.-based desks that are conducted with foreign firms, such as a Cayman Island hedge fund, and then booked overseas with the banks' foreign affiliates.

Some critics have said that arranging such trades on U.S. soil while booking them abroad could create a loophole for banks to get around the rules. Others, meanwhile, say putting these trades under U.S. oversight is regulatory overreach.

The SEC only oversees a small subset of the market involving derivatives whose values are pegged to securities such as credit-default or equity swaps. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulates the bulk of the derivatives market.

Specifically, the SEC proposed counting deals involving U.S.-based personnel when determining if a foreign firm must register with the commission as a security-based swap dealer. Already foreign companies have to register if they exceed a threshold that is calculated by their swaps with U.S. counterparties and with non-U.S. companies acting as conduits of U.S. firms.

