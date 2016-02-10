WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission was set to vote on Wednesday on rules that
would govern swaps involving foreign dealers with trading desks
on U.S. soil.
Under the plan, transactions between non-U.S. companies that
use U.S. personnel to arrange, negotiate or execute swaps trades
will have to follow some SEC regulations.
The top securities regulator initially proposed the rules in
2013, and then revised the proposal last April in an effort to
better fit the highly illiquid derivatives markets that the SEC
oversees.
The proposal focuses on trades from U.S.-based desks that
are conducted with foreign firms, such as a Cayman Island hedge
fund, and then booked overseas with the banks' foreign
affiliates.
Some critics have said that arranging such trades on U.S.
soil while booking them abroad could create a loophole for banks
to get around the rules. Others, meanwhile, say putting these
trades under U.S. oversight is regulatory overreach.
The SEC only oversees a small subset of the market involving
derivatives whose values are pegged to securities such as
credit-default or equity swaps. The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission regulates the bulk of the derivatives market.
Specifically, the SEC proposed counting deals involving
U.S.-based personnel when determining if a foreign firm must
register with the commission as a security-based swap dealer.
Already foreign companies have to register if they exceed a
threshold that is calculated by their swaps with U.S.
counterparties and with non-U.S. companies acting as conduits of
U.S. firms.
On Wednesday, the SEC, which currently has three members
instead of the full complement of five, will vote on the final
version.
