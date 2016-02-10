(Recasts with approval, adds quotes from commissioners)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Wednesday approved rules governing swaps
that involve foreign dealers with trading desks on U.S. soil.
Under the rules, transactions between non-U.S. companies
that use U.S. personnel to arrange, negotiate or execute swaps
trades will have to hew to some regulations. They are intended
to address trades from U.S.-based desks that are conducted with
foreign firms, such as a Cayman Island hedge fund, and then
booked overseas with the banks' foreign affiliates.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White said the rules would help avoid "a
world in which market participants are able to exit our
regulatory framework without also exiting the U.S.
security-based swap market."
The top securities regulator proposed the rules in 2013 and
then revised the draft in April in an effort to better fit the
highly illiquid derivatives markets that the SEC oversees.
Some critics have said that arranging such trades on U.S.
soil while booking them abroad creates a loophole for banks to
get around the rules. Others, meanwhile, say putting these
trades under U.S. oversight is regulatory overreach.
The SEC only oversees a small subset of the market involving
derivatives whose values are pegged to securities such as
credit-default or equity swaps. The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission regulates the bulk of the derivatives market.
But White said that much of the transaction volume in the
global security-based swap market occurs in the United States.
Specifically, the SEC proposed counting deals involving
U.S.-based personnel when determining if a foreign firm must
register with the commission as a security-based swap dealer.
Already foreign companies have to register if they exceed a
threshold that is calculated by their swaps with U.S.
counterparties and with non-U.S. companies acting as conduits of
U.S. firms.
"Registration triggers important obligations and
responsibilities for the good of the overall marketplace, the
entities that may transmit those risks, as well as enhancing
resilience in times of stress. This rule appropriately considers
the risks to the U.S. financial markets," said Commissioner Kara
Stein in voting for the rule.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Sarah N.
Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)