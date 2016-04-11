WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. regulators charged
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday for his alleged role
in a stock scam that defrauded investors of a Texas-based
technology company called Servergy, Inc.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused the
company and its former Chief Executive Officer William Mapp of
selling private stock offerings while misleading investors about
the energy efficiency of its sole product, and accused Paxton of
working to raise investor funds for the company without
disclosing his commissions.
Paxton's lawyer could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)