HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON Dec 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a California lawyer on Tuesday with defrauding people who signed up for an immigrant investor program aimed at creating jobs for Americans.
Emilio Francisco raised $72 million from investors in China, the SEC said in a statement. He and his marketing firm, PDC Capital, "diverted investor funds from one project to another and outright stole at least $9.6 million that was used to finance Francisco's own businesses and luxury lifestyle," it said.
The EB-5 immigrant investor program allows foreigners to apply to permanently live and work in the states by investing money in certain projects that create U.S. jobs, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Royal Bank Of Scotland to announce within days it is taking another multibillion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities - Sky News Source http://bit.ly/2jy4egV