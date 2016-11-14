By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Jo White plans to step down around the
same time President Barack Obama exits the Oval Office, the
agency said on Monday.
Her departure will cap a nearly four-year tenure marked by
regulatory and enforcement milestones, as well as internal
discord over Wall Street rules. It also may leave a sharply
understaffed and gridlocked commission in her wake.
With White's departure, the SEC will be left with only two
commissioners, who often staunchly disagree with each other -
Democrat Kara Stein and Republican Michael Piwowar.
Unless the U.S. Senate confirms two pending SEC nominees
during the lame duck session, the 10th floor that is home to the
commissioners at the SEC's Washington, D.C., headquarters could
become a very lonely place come January.
Once White departs, Piwowar, as the sole Republican
commissioner, will likely be designated by incoming President
Donald Trump to serve as acting chairman until a permanent
chairman is selected.
White, a former federal prosecutor and Wall Street defense
lawyer in her pre-SEC days, said in a farewell interview with
Reuters that she does not know what she will do next, though
retirement is not an option.
Since she assumed her post as SEC chair in April 2013, White
has presided over a record number of enforcement actions. They
consisted of both big cases and smaller matters, often referred
to as "broken windows" cases -a reference to former New York
City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's strategy of policing minor offenses
to deter bigger ones.
Among her most notable accomplishments were the institution
of a policy requiring some companies to admit wrongdoing when
they settle cases with the SEC, and new rules that upended money
market mutual fund pricing and aim to reduce systemic risks by
asset managers.
White, an independent, has often found herself caught in the
crossfire between more partisan SEC commissioners who have not
been able to agree on controversial rules.
As such, she has been unable to get some rules - such as a
politically charged one requiring financial brokers to put their
clients' first - across the finish line.
Moreover, White has also drawn the ire of progressives,
including Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who
have criticized her for not being tougher on Wall Street and for
refusing to push public companies to disclose their political
spending.
Before she leaves, White has said she will work to wrap up
rules governing the U.S. derivatives market. She also
highlighted the SEC's intentions to approve a plan that will
help police the markets by storing data on every trade order,
execution and cancellation. A vote has been slated for Nov. 15.
White's departure announcement comes less than month after
Warren took the unusual step of asking President Obama to oust
the SEC chair.
The SEC draws strength from being a bipartisan panel with a
healthy diversity of opinions, but politics are checked at the
door, White told Reuters.
"When you cross the threshold into the job as chairman or
commissioner, then your mission is the SEC's mission," she said.
Unlike some of White's predecessors, who were tasked with
restoring confidence in the SEC after the financial market
collapse, White has not faced the same kinds of crisis
management challenges.
Rather, she had to contend with completing a mountain of
rules mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and the
JOBS Act, a 2012 law designed to help start-ups.
"When I first came in, on the rulemaking front, there were
things pending of great importance," she said. "We had not yet
gotten anywhere, frankly, on the JOBS Act."
The changes she made in the enforcement division, including
requiring corporate defendants in some cases to admit to their
wrongdoing rather than letting them settle without admitting or
denying the charges, will likely stand out as one of the most
significant milestones of her tenure.
Since then, White said, the SEC has done more than 70
settlements with admissions, and some other regulators have
started to follow suit,
In its municipal bond fraud case against the City of Miami,
White said the SEC's insistence on admissions helped send the
case to trial, and the jury later handed the SEC a
victory.
If she has one regret, she says, it is that the SEC has yet
to harmonize disjointed rules governing financial advisers, who
are fiduciaries who must act in their clients' best interest,
and brokers, who are held to a lesser standard.
