WASHINGTON Oct 20 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday selected Democrat Lisa Fairfax and Republican Hester
Peirce to serve on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
after months of delays and pressure from liberal groups to
nominate someone who will be tough on Wall Street.
Fairfax, a law professor at George Washington University,
has the potential to win support from progressive Democrats like
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Her name surfaced as a contender in media reports earlier
this year, after liberal groups pressured the White House not to
hire a corporate lawyer who had previously worked to represent
Wall Street.
Lisa Gilbert, a director at the non-profit consumer rights
group Public Citizen, said her organization is hopeful that
Fairfax will be a "strong investor advocate" based on some of
the academic work Fairfax has produced.
Fairfax, for instance, penned a primer on shareholder
democracy and activism.
Peirce, a former Senate Banking Committee staffer who now
works as a senior research fellow and director of the financial
markets working group at the Mercatus Center at George Mason
University, was widely expected to be tapped for the Republican
seat.
Both nominees must be confirmed by the Senate before they
can start serving their terms.
If confirmed, Fairfax would replace Luis Aguilar, whose
term expired, and Peirce would replace Daniel Gallagher who
stepped down in early October.
The financial services industry will be anxious to see how
the two newcomers may potentially shake up the dynamics at the
SEC, which in recent years has become deeply divided and
hamstrung by politics.
Disagreements have fueled delays in crafting new Wall Street
regulations, and differing views on enforcement policy have
produced many split votes on whether to file charges against
Wall Street corporations and individuals.
One topic that has proven particularly controversial at the
SEC are regulatory waivers. Banks and other companies that break
criminal laws or face civil fraud charges must apply to the
agency for waivers to keep operating normally.
Last year, SEC Commissioner Kara Stein, a Democrat, began
publicly dissenting on waivers, saying the agency was too often
rubber-stamping them and creating a policy of "too-big-to-bar."
Aguilar and Stein have often voted in tandem against the
waivers. Although they are only two votes on the five-member
panel, they have managed to influence the outcome in a few
instances where SEC Chair Mary Jo White was recused and unable
to cast a tie-breaking vote.
White has said she does not believe waivers should be used
as an enforcement tool to deter future misconduct.
White's differing views from Stein on waivers have prompted
a backlash from the liberal left, including Warren.
Some Democrats have also tried to convince the SEC to adopt
rules opposed by Republicans and business groups to require
companies to disclose their political spending.
Some lawmakers used Obama's announcement on Tuesday as an
opportunity to renew those calls again.
"I hope that both nominees will support a corporate
disclosure rule, and I look forward to discussing their views on
this important issue," New York Democratic Senator Charles
Schumer said.
