MOSCOW, June 23 Ecuador's ambassador to Russia said he expected to have talks with former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden in Moscow on Sunday.

Ambassador Patricio Alberto Chavez Zavala did not say what he would discuss with Snowden and Sarah Harrison, a representative of the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy group.

But he told reporters as he entered an airport hotel: "We're waiting for Sarah. We're going to talk to them."

Ecuador is a possible destination for Snowden, who is believed to have flown from Hong Kong to Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Douglas Busvine)