NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge to dismiss a private lawsuit on the grounds that proceedings could reveal state secrets and "cause harm to national security," government lawyers said in a court filing on Friday.

The government is trying to intervene in a defamation suit filed by Greek businessman Victor Restis against a New York-based non-profit, United Against Nuclear Iran.

Restis last year sued UANI after the group, whose advisors include former intelligence officials from the United States, Europe and Israel, accused him of violating sanctions on Iran by exporting oil from the country. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Grant McCool)