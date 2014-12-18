WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Secret Service needs strong new leadership from outside the agency and an infusion of agents and uniformed officers - not to mention a better fence - to protect the White House adequately, an independent review panel said on Thursday.

The panel, appointed by Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson in October to address a series of security lapses, said the new Secret Service director will need to strengthen the culture of accountability at an agency that has been stretched beyond its limits, according to the review's executive summary. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)