WASHINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. National Security
Agency collects hundreds of millions of contact lists from
personal email and instant messaging accounts around the world,
including many from Americans, The Washington Post reported on
Monday.
The collection program intercepts email address books and
"buddy lists" from instant messaging services as they move
across global data links, the newspaper said in an article
posted on its website, citing senior intelligence officials and
documents provided by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
The Post said analyzing that data lets the NSA search for
connections and map relationships among foreign intelligence
targets.
The data collection takes place outside the United States,
but sweeps in the contacts of many Americans, the report said,
citing two senior U.S. intelligence officials.
A spokesman for the Office of the Director of National
Intelligence, which oversees the NSA, said the agency is focused
on discovering and developing intelligence about foreign
intelligence targets. "We are not interested in personal
information about ordinary Americans," he told the Post.
Snowden's revelations about the reach and methods of the
NSA, including the monitoring of vast volumes of Internet
traffic and phone records, have upset U.S. allies from Germany
to Brazil. Admirers call him a human rights champion and critics
denounce him as a traitor.
The 30-year-old is now living in a secret location in
Russia, beyond the reach of U.S. authorities who want him on
espionage charges because he leaked the details of top-secret
electronic spying programs to the media.
He traveled to Hong Kong in May and later, under pressure
from China, flew to Moscow, where he has been granted a year's
asylum.