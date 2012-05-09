May 9 Authorities were investigating on
Wednesday how gun parts and bullets ended up stashed inside a
4-year-old boy's Mickey Mouse doll and stuffed animals he was
carrying aboard a plane in Rhode Island.
No arrests have been made after the discovery at T.F. Green
International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island on Monday, but
the probe is continuing, said airport spokesperson Patti
Goldstein.
A standard security screening of the boy and his father on
their way to a flight to Detroit revealed the dissembled weapon
and ammunition inside toys in the child's carry-on bag.
The father, whose name was not released, told authorities he
didn't know the weapons parts were in his son's bag. They were
allowed to fly after the items were confiscated.
"It appears to be the result of a domestic dispute," Airport
Police Chief Leo Messier said in a statement.
"It was jointly investigated by the RI Airport Police, FBI
and the RI State Police and it was determined that there was no
threat at any time to air safety."
