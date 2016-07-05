(Adds American Airlines comment, details on CT scans,
background)
July 5 Four major U.S. airports plan to speed up
security checks by automating the distribution of bins for
travelers' carry-on bags, the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration (TSA) and American Airlines Group Inc
said on Tuesday.
American's hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth
and Miami will open the automated lanes this fall, which are
expected to decrease wait times by 30 percent, the airline and
TSA said in a joint statement.
Long security lines at U.S. airports this spring caused
thousands of travelers to miss their flights and prompted
criticism of TSA by airlines and other industry groups.
In an interview last month, American's CEO Doug Parker said
the world's largest airline was working with airports to roll
out the faster lanes, already in place at rival Delta Air Lines
Inc's Atlanta hub.
At the four airports, automated conveyer belts will move
bins for carry-on luggage through X-ray machines and divert
those with suspicious items to a separate area, preventing
bottlenecks. After screening is complete, the belts
automatically move the bins back to the start of each lane.
American and TSA also said they plan to add computed
tomography, or CT, scans for carry-on bags at a checkpoint in
Phoenix by year-end.
The technology, currently in use for checked luggage, could
allow travelers to leave carry-on liquids and laptops stowed in
their bags.
"Think of the time - and bins! - that saves," American's
Chief Operating Officer Robert Isom said in a letter to
employees on Tuesday, shared with Reuters, noting that the
airline is spending nearly $5 million on the new lanes.
"Neither initiative is a slam dunk to solve TSA woes, but
they are both huge steps in the right direction," he said.
American has said the TSA must add enough staff to handle
checkpoints during peak travel times, without relying on
airlines to contract extra airport staff. Earlier this year, TSA
projected it will screen 15 percent more people than in 2013,
with 12 percent fewer agents.
TSA may deploy CT scans elsewhere if the Phoenix pilot
program succeeds, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)