(Adds comments from news conference, DHS spokeswoman)
By David Lawder and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Jan 7 Employees at U.S. airports
should face tighter security screening, a U.S. senator and a New
York prosecutor said on Wednesday, two weeks after a baggage
handler was charged with helping to smuggle 153 guns onto
flights from Atlanta to New York City.
Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat, said he asked
the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to require that
all airline and airport employees be physically screened every
day before work, his office said in a statement.
While pilots and flight crews must pass through metal
detectors at airports, the people who repair and clean planes,
load luggage and work in areas beyond the security checkpoints
do not get screened.
Schumer cited a gun-running operation exposed last month for
which Delta Air Lines baggage handler Eugene Harvey was
charged with helping a former Delta employee, Mark Quentin
Henry, evade detection with the guns in a carry-on bag.
The smuggling operation "was a cake walk for criminals to
pull off due to a major loophole in our airport security
protocols," Schumer told a news conference.
Ken Thompson, the district attorney for New York's borough
of Brooklyn, whose team broke the case, said Henry legally
purchased handguns and assault rifles from owners through a
Georgia-based gun classified advertising website.
He then handed them off to Harvey, who brought them into
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's secure area
undetected, Thompson said. They were transferred back to Henry,
who carried them onto New York-bound Delta flights, said
Thompson, who appeared at the news conference.
Four men, including alleged gun traffickers in New York,
have been charged in the scheme, which brought 153 guns to the
area from Atlanta between March and December 2014, Thompson
said.
"A bomb could have easily been put on any of these planes,
just like the guns were, and so the federal government has an
obligation to do something about this immediately," Thompson
said, noting that ordinary passengers must still surrender water
bottles at airport security stations.
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is
"rigorously analyzing" the findings from Thompson's
investigation, DHS spokeswoman Marsha Catron said.
"To this end, to help assess potential vulnerabilities
related to site security at airports nationwide behind the
sterile area, Secretary Johnson is going to Hartsfield-Jackson
Atlanta International Airport tomorrow to meet with TSA and
airport stakeholders," she added.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Steve
Orlofsky)