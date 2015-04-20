(Adds comment from senator)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. airport workers will
be subject to extra security screening under new rules prompted
by the December 2014 arrest of a baggage handler in Atlanta on
gun smuggling charges, federal authorities said on Monday.
Airport and airline employees will now have to be screened
before flying by the Transportation Security Administration,
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said. They will also
face an increase in random screening throughout their workday.
Fingerprint-based criminal history checks will be required
every two years for airport employees allowed in specially
designated security areas until TSA establishes a system for
real-time criminal history checks, Johnson said in a statement.
Access points to the secure areas will also be reduced.
Johnson asked for a review of airport worker screening in
January shortly after a Delta Air Lines baggage handler
was charged with helping another man smuggle 18 handguns onto a
flight from Atlanta to New York City, in a scheme that
prosecutors said ran for years and also involved assault
weapons.
"Immediately following the incident in December 2014, TSA
increased the random and unpredictable screening of aviation
workers at various airport access points to mitigate potential
security vulnerabilities," Johnson said.
After the arrest, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, a New York
Democrat, asked the TSA to require that all airline and airport
employees be physically screened every day before work.
Schumer praised Monday's announcement as "a prompt response
and a significant first step to closing the gaping loopholes in
airport security, especially with regard to reducing access
points and enhancing criminal background checks."
In similar move in January, the Federal Aviation
Administration suspended a program that allows its inspectors to
skip security checkpoints on the job after one of them was
arrested with a firearm in his carry-on bag.
