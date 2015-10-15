Oct 14 A U.S. Department of Homeland Security computer system that checks airline passengers against terrorism watch lists experienced a brief service disruption on Wednesday, NBC News reported, citing government officials.

The problem caused delays at security screening at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport, NBC's New York affiliate reported. Similar problems were being reported at airports in Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Baltimore, the station said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)