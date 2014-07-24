By Chris Francescani
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 A mobile app from a law
enforcement technology firm could soon allow emergency
responders from different agencies to communicate seamlessly
with each other in a crisis for the first time, sharing files
and conducting impromptu conference calls.
BlueLine Grid's applications target what has long been one
of the most vexing challenges facing U.S. law enforcement and
emergency responders. Communications breakdowns hampered
responses to the Sept. 11, 2001 attack in New York and disasters
including 2012's Superstorm Sandy.
"It tells you who is near you, who can help you and allows
you to communicate effectively with them," said David Riker,
chief executive officer of privately held BlueLine Grid.
Because the app relies on wireless connectivity it could
fail during a disaster, so it is intended to supplement and not
replace traditional emergency communications, Riker said.
The app works on devices running on Google Inc's
Android and Apple Inc's iOS operating system.
BlueLine Grid is a law enforcement technology firm
co-founded by New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton in 2013,
who since cut ties to the company to avoid conflicts of interest
before returning to the NYPD in January.
The app would be the first to connect individual responders
working in the field, using common standards shared in Android
and iOS to enable communications between police, fire and other
agencies in different jurisdictions, Riker said.
BlueLine Grid uses similar technology to Skype which is
known as over-the-top (OTT) voice and messaging, meaning the
services run on top of the wireless network, to solve the
problem of interoperability.
Experts say that developing better communications systems is
one of the key challenges in ongoing efforts to improve security
preparedness.
"We have so much law enforcement in the U.S. - more than
700,000 agencies - and each of them has their own method of
collecting and sharing information," said Jim Bueermann,
president of the non-profit Police Foundation.
"Finding a platform that is web-based works on mobile
platforms and is easy to use is, I think, the holy grail of
information sharing," said Bueermann, a former chief of the
Redlands, California police department, which is testing an
inter-agency data sharing social media app called CopBook.
Earlier this month, John D. Cohen, the former head of
intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security, joined
BlueLine Grid's corporate board.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani. Editing by Jim Finkle and
Cynthia Osterman)