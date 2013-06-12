JAKARTA/BANGKOK, June 12 Government and security
officials in parts of Asia have been sending sensitive
information and policy documents via e-mail services offered by
U.S. web giants, and concerns are spreading that these may have
been monitored and collected by the National Security Agency
(NSA).
The official name cards of several directors at Indonesia's
ministry of foreign affairs, for example, give only Yahoo or
Gmail addresses, services provided by Yahoo Inc and
Google Inc. One researcher who deals regularly with
Indonesian security and police officials said all of them used
Gmail or Yahoo to communicate often sensitive information.
Gatot S. Dewa Broto, spokesman for Indonesia's Ministry of
Communications and Informatics, acknowledged that officials had
long been aware that public e-mail addresses were "prone to
trespassing" but said it was hard to enforce use of official
e-mail accounts.
"Sometimes we have difficulties sending large e-mails with
photos, file or video attachments, and are forced to use a
public e-mail account. But we have reiterated that public e-mail
should not be used for highly confidential matters," he said,
adding that he used Gmail "in emergencies."
Revelations this week by NSA contractor Edward Snowden of a
program called Prism to sift data from U.S. web companies has
raised fears of a close relationship between the companies and
the NSA, something denied by both sides. Whatever the truth, the
reliance of Asian officials on such services highlights how
vulnerable they are to eavesdropping.
At a recent conference of the United Nations Economic and
Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok, for
example, officials from 20 of 33 Asian countries represented
included Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo addresses on their contact
forms.
Of 18 Thai officials attending, only six gave only their
official email address. This was despite all government
officials being issued secure e-mail addresses.
"Government officials use the web domain go.th and we can
vouch that this is secure," government spokesman Theerat
Rattanasewee however said.
NO CHOICE
Officials around the world use personal e-mail addresses for
personal matters, but in parts of Asia some have little choice
but to use them for official business. Some ministries and
agencies have no domain of their own, while those that do are
poorly serviced or cannot be accessed via smartphones, officials
say.
A former Laotian government employee said most official
agencies and ministries had their own websites "but they are not
really convenient. Sometimes they break down, are slow and have
very low qualified service."
Marek Bialoglowy, Jakarta-based security consultant and
chief technology officer at ITSEC Asia, said: "Government
employees in Asia-Pacific countries often ask to send e-mails to
Gmail or Yahoo, because their official e-mail rejects large or
encrypted attachments.
"Highly sensitive information could be accessible to anyone
with access to such personal e-mail accounts, either Prism staff
or someone who just cracked a shared password."
Some countries, however are firm in applying rules. In
Singapore, senior officials use separate computers to access the
Web and for internal communications.
Spokesmen at Japan's foreign and defence ministries said
transmitting work-related information through web-based e-mail
services was strictly prohibited.
"There has been a long-established rule within the foreign
ministry against using such services as Gmail and Yahoo mail for
work, and as a matter of fact we are not using them," said
Masaru Sato, director of the foreign ministry's international
press division.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on
Wednesday: "Apart from (what's happened in) the United States,
the Japanese government intends to review and reinforce
information security, which has been a matter of importance in
many ways."
Other nations in the region have taken a more flexible
approach. Indian government officials said any eavesdropping on
their web-based communications would not be a problem, because
they used their official accounts for all internal
communications and commercial services only to communicate with
journalists and the outside world.
"I dont care if the Americans are watching that," one
official said. "If I am sending it by Gmail, I want the world to
know."