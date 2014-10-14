WASHINGTON Oct 14 A U.S. federal grand jury on Tuesday issued a new indictment that includes the death penalty against Ahmed Abu Khatallah, a Libyan militant accused of involvement in the September 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

The indictment supersedes earlier charges brought against Khatallah in July and adds 17 new charges, including allegations that he led an extremist militia group and he conspired with others to attack the facilities and kill U.S. citizens.

Khatallah was captured in Libya in June by a U.S. military and FBI team and transported to the United States aboard a U.S. Navy ship to face charges in Washington federal court.

Four Americans were killed in the attack, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens. The attack ignited a political firestorm in Washington that could still resonate if Hillary Clinton, U.S. Secretary of State at the time of the attack, runs for president as expected in 2016. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Mark Hosenball; editing by G Crosse)