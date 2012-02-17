* Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab shows no emotion
* Family says it hopes for review of sentence
* U.S. Attorney General praises civilian courts
By Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Feb 16 A federal judge on
Thursday sentenced a Nigerian man to life in prison for trying
to blow up a U.S. airliner bound for Detroit on Christmas Day in
2009 with a bomb hidden in his underwear.
"This was an act of terrorism that cannot be quibbled with,"
said U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds, who imposed the maximum
sentence allowed.
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, 25, showed no emotion when
Edmunds pronounced the sentence, sitting with his hands clasped
under his chin, elbows resting on the arms of his chair at the
defense table.
The bomb caused a fire but failed to explode on a Delta
Airlines flight from Amsterdam carrying 289 people on Dec. 25.
He was quickly subdued by passengers and crew and the fire
extinguished.
Since then, U.S. officials have sought to bolster airport
security, deploying full-body scanners to try to detect
explosives.
Prosecutors said Abdulmutallab had intended to bring down
the jet over U.S. soil and was thwarted only by luck. They
showed a 52-second video of the kind of blast that the powerful
explosive known as PETN, which Abdulmutallab had in his
underwear, could have caused if it had detonated.
Three times during the video, the bomber cried out "God is
great" in Arabic.
But for most of the 90-minute hearing, Abdulmutallab, who
wore a white T-shirt and skull cap, sat impassively in the
crowded Detroit courtroom, occasionally leaning over to speak
with his lawyer and taking notes.
In sentencing Abdulmutallab, Edmunds described prison life
as unrelenting and bleak. "Mr. Abdulmutallab has only that to
look forward to," she said.
FAMILY SEEKS REVIEW
None of Abdulmutallab's relatives attended the sentencing,
but Anthony Chambers, Abdulmutallab's standby counsel, gave
reporters a statement by the family saying they hoped the U.S.
Justice Department would review the life sentence.
"We are grateful to God that the unfortunate incident of
that date did not result in any injury or death," the family
said.
Chambers announced plans to file an appeal on Friday, saying
Abdulmutallab might have received a lighter sentence if he had
represented him from the start and played a bigger role in his
defense.
Abdulmutallab represented himself for most of the court
proceedings, including his guilty plea in October.
Four passengers and a flight attendant who were aboard the
jet told the judge they were still haunted by the attack.
LeMare Mason, a Delta flight attendant who helped put out
the fire caused by the bomb, said he was still suffering from
night sweats and a dread of flying.
"I had a dream job of traveling the world and meeting all
types of people. This man stole and robbed from me the pleasure.
It's punishment going to work now. It's not a joy," he told
Edwards ahead of the sentencing.
AVENGING ATTACKS
After Mason and the passengers spoke, Abdulmutallab
addressed the court for four minutes, saying that his actions
were intended to avenge attacks by the United States on Muslims.
"The jihadi is proud to kill in the name of God and that is
exactly what God told us to do in the Koran," said
Abdulmutallab, who pleaded guilty in October.
Edmunds said Abdulmutallab represented a threat to U.S.
citizens and noted that he had not shown any remorse during two
years in a federal prison in Milan, Michigan.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons will determine where
Abdulmutallab serves his life term. U.S. Attorney Barbara
McQuade said such prisoners are often sent to the
maximum-security "Supermax" U.S. prison in Colorado.
Chambers said Abdulmutallab was not surprised by the
sentence and understood what life would be like at a
maximum-security prison.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said the sentence
underscored the effectiveness of civilian courts "in both
incapacitating terrorists and gathering valuable intelligence
from them."
Prosecutors last week offered new details about the plot,
which they said was directed by U.S.-born Muslim cleric Anwar
al-Awlaki, who had become an al Qaeda leader in Yemen.
Awlaki was killed in a drone attack in Yemen last September.
In court papers, the FBI identified Awlaki as "chief of external
operations" for al Qaeda's Yemen branch as well as an
Internet-savvy propagandist and recruiter.
