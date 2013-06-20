BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
WASHINGTON, June 20 Senator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that contractor Booz Allen Hamilton had hired an employee convicted of lying to the U.S. government for a position in which he would handle classified documents.
Nelson, a Florida Democrat, said he wanted an investigation. "Is there a pattern with these contractors that they are not minding the store?" Nelson told reporters.
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Gulf Resources - continuing strength in price of bromine should lead to significantly improved sales,earnings in bromine business, especially in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: