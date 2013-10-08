* MI5 cautions against complacency over terrorist threat
* Britain's MI5 chief says Syria of particular concern
* MI5 chief: spies need to intercept suspect communication
* First public speech since his appointment in April
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Oct 8 Revelations by Edward Snowden
about British eavesdropping are a gift to terrorists because
they weaken the ability of the security services to stop those
plotting deadly attacks against the West, the head of the MI5
Security Service said on Tuesday.
In an unusually frank public intervention in the debate over
the powers of U.S. and British spy agencies, MI5 Director
General Andrew Parker warned that his agents needed to read and
listen to suspect communications to foil major attacks.
The extent of U.S. and British surveillance was laid bare in
media reports based on previously top secret documents stolen by
U.S. National Security Agency contractor Snowden, prompting a
spy scandal that pitted Barack Obama against the Kremlin and
triggered calls for greater scrutiny of Western agents.
Cautioning against complacency over the threat from
militants, especially those returning from the battlefields of
Syria, Parker dismissed as nonsense the idea that British spies
gratuitously rummaged through private data of the innocent like
the secret police of Communist East Germany or North Korea.
Though he did not mention Snowden by name, Parker warned
about the danger of disclosures about the work of Britain's
listening agency, known as GCHQ, whose capabilities were made
public by media reports based on documents from Snowden stole.
"It causes enormous damage to make public the reach and
limits of GCHQ techniques. Such information hands the advantage
to the terrorists. It is the gift they need to evade us and
strike at will," Parker said in his first public speech taking
up his post as MI5 chief on April 22.
"The idea that we either can or would want to operate
intensive scrutiny of thousands is fanciful. This is not East
Germany, or North Korea. And thank goodness it's not," he told
an audience in London.
The rare public intervention by one of the world's most
senior spies indicates the level of concern within Britain's
security services about the damage done by Snowden's revelations
on both public perceptions and intelligence capabilities.
Snowden received temporary asylum in Russia in August.
In a clear attempt to nudge politicians towards legislation
that would allow greater monitoring of communications, Parker
said the changes in electronic communication could erode MI5's
ability to stop trouble.
"We cannot work without tools," Parker said.
SYRIA
Just weeks after taking up his post in April as MI5 chief,
Parker had to deal with both the Snowden revelations and the
fallout from the killing of a 25-year-old British soldier on a
London street.
Parker, who led MI5's response to the 2005 attacks on London
which killed 52 civilians, said the threat from al Qaeda had
become more unpredictable and complicated both in terms of
country of origin and tactics.
"A time-lapse sequence of a world map over the past decade
would show outbreaks in Iraq, North and West Africa, Yemen,
Somalia, and most recently Syria," Parker said.
Syria, he said, was of particular concern. The worry is that
impressionable British citizens could be radicalised by Islamist
groups such as Al Nusra and then return from Syria to attack.
"A growing proportion of our casework now has some link to
Syria, mostly concerning individuals from the UK who have
travelled to fight there or who aspire to do so," Parker said.
"Al Nusra and other extremist Sunni groups there aligned
with al Qaeda aspire to attack Western countries."
Parker said Britain had seen serious attempts at major
attacks once or twice a year annually since 2000. He said that
was unlikely to change.
"I do not believe the terrorist threat is worse now than
before. But it is more diffuse. More complicated. More
unpredictable."