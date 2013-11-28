(Adds U.S. reaction, comments by head of Canadian signals
agency)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 28 Canada allowed the U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) to conduct widespread surveillance during
the 2010 Group of 20 summit in Toronto, according to a media
report that cited documents from former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden.
The report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp is the latest
potential embarrassment for the NSA as a result of Snowden's
leaks, although it remains unclear precisely what information
the agency was looking for during the summit.
Snowden has already revealed the agency spied on close
allies such as Germany and Brazil, prompting heated diplomatic
spats with Washington.
The CBC report, first aired late on Wednesday, cited
briefing notes it said showed the United States turned its
Ottawa embassy into a security command post during a six-day
spying operation by the top-secret U.S. agency as President
Barack Obama and other world leaders met that June.
Reuters has not seen the documents and cannot verify their
authenticity. One of the bylines on the CBC report was Glenn
Greenwald, the U.S. journalist who has worked with Snowden on
several other NSA stories.
CBC said the operation was no secret to Canadian authorities
and it quoted an NSA briefing note describing the operation as
"closely coordinated with the Canadian partner".
The Canadian equivalent of the NSA is the Communications
Security Establishment Canada, or CSEC.
U.S. authorities declined to comment specifically on the
report.
"As a matter of policy we have made clear that the United
States gathers foreign intelligence of the type gathered by all
nations," said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House
National Security Council.
CBC said the documents did not reveal the targets of the NSA
operation, but described part of the U.S. eavesdropping agency's
mandate at the Toronto summit as "providing support to
policymakers".
A spokesman for Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper
declined to comment on the allegations in the report, but said
security organizations were subject to independent oversight.
CSEC, which has a very low public profile, employs about
2,000 people. It is part of the so-called Five Eyes
intelligence-sharing network that also includes the United
States, Britain, New Zealand and Australia.
Last month, Brazil angrily demanded an explanation for media
reports which said CSEC agents had targeted its mines and energy
industry.
CSEC head John Forster, pressed about the CBC report at a
meeting of the House of Commons defense committee, declined to
comment on the specifics of Canada's intelligence operations,
but appeared to play down the idea his agency had played an
active role during the G20 summit.
"Under law, CSEC cannot target Canadians anywhere in the
world or anyone in Canada, including visitors. I cannot ask my
international partners to do anything that I am not allowed by
law to do," he told legislators on Thursday.
Forster's comments left open the possibility that the NSA
had requested help from CSEC.
Canada's Defense Ministry, which has overall responsibility
for CSEC, says it needs C$461 million ($435 million) to run CSEC
in 2013/14, up from C$439 million in 2012/13.
Forster said CSEC needed an extra C$44 million over five
years to upgrade a top-secret communications network, adding
there was "no direct relationship" between that request and the
agency's activities in Brazil. He did not give more details.
The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association and the
OpenMedia.ca lobby group announced a lawsuit against CSEC last
month, alleging that activities such as spying in Brazil were
illegal and unconstitutional.
OpenMedia.ca executive director Steve Anderson said
Canadians watching the CBC report would "be shocked to discover
just how secretive, expensive, and out-of-control our
government's spying activities are".
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing
by David Brunnstrom and Sandra Maler)