WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named a new director to lead its national lab oversight program following a string of bioterrorism-related lab incidents, USA Today reported on Tuesday.

The change made on Nov. 9 came after several high-profile incidents involving bioterror pathogens and following an internal review, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)