BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON Dec 8 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named a new director to lead its national lab oversight program following a string of bioterrorism-related lab incidents, USA Today reported on Tuesday.
The change made on Nov. 9 came after several high-profile incidents involving bioterror pathogens and following an internal review, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
WASHINGTON, March 29 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.