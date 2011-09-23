* Fourth Amendment unreasonable seizure clause violated
* Court sends case back to judge for any remedies
* Group was also targeted with warrantless wiretaps
By Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. officials correctly
designated an Islamic charity, Al-Haramain Islamic Foundation
(AHIF) Oregon, as supporting terrorism but improperly seized
its assets, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled the
U.S. Treasury Department was correct in finding the
organization connected to terrorism because one of its board
members was designated by Treasury as linked to terrorism and
the group provided money for terrorist activities in Albania
and Chechnya.
But the appeals court found the Treasury Department's
Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) improperly seized
AHIF-Oregon's assets using a "blocking order" to freeze its
assets without a warrant supported by probable cause, violating
the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable seizures.
"A blocking order effectively shuts down the private
entity," the three-judge panel wrote, noting that it can be
very time consuming to appeal such blanket orders when the
group is effectively shuttered.
"OFAC's interest in preventing terrorism is extremely high.
But we cannot accept OFAC's contention that its blocking orders
are per se reasonable in all circumstances, solely by virtue of
that vital mission," the court said.
A spokesman for the Justice Department, which represented
the Treasury Department in court, declined to comment on the
ruling. The judges sent the case back to a lower court to
determine any remedies.
The rules for such designations and to freeze assets were
adopted soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by the Bush
administration in a bid to choke off financial support to al
Qaeda, the group previously led by Osama bin Laden.
The Treasury Department froze AHIF-Oregon's assets in 2004
pending an investigation, saying it totaled just over $20,000.
The charity said another $440,000 in proceeds from the sale of
some property was also frozen.
After substantial back and forth between the Treasury
Department and the organization, in 2008 the government
formally designated it as having connections to
terrorism-related groups and activities.
One point of dispute involved more than $150,000 sent from
the Oregon chapter to the Saudi Arabian chapter of the
organization -- and whether it was to be used for humanitarian
relief or terrorism.
The case resulted in an embarrassment for the government
because the charity was inadvertently given documents that
showed authorities had targeted it for wiretaps without a
warrant, a much criticized anti-terrorism program by the Bush
administration.
The charity was awarded more than $2.5 million in
attorneys' fees and damages by a federal judge in that case
last year, but the Obama administration has appealed.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Todd Eastham )