WASHINGTON, June 7 A Chinese fighter jet carried out an "unsafe" intercept of a U.S. spy plane in international airspace over the East China Sea, two U.S. defense officials said on Tuesday.

The intercept involved a Chinese J-10 fighter plane and a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane, the officials said.

The officials said the air crew deemed the encounter to be "unsafe" because of the "high rate of speed" at which the Chinese jet was traveling. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish)