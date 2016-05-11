WASHINGTON May 11 FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday there will be more U.S. government litigation over accessing electronic devices and that encryption is the "tradecraft" of all terrorist groups, not just Islamic State.

Comey told reporters the number of Americans trying to join Islamic State has dropped to one per month since August but the FBI has more than 1,000 investigations open into people who are in danger of being radicalized.

