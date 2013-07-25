By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 A U.S. Senate panel voted
unanimously on Thursday to seek trade or other sanctions against
Russia or any other country that offers asylum to former spy
agency contractor Edward Snowden, who has been holed up for
weeks at a Moscow airport.
The 30-member Senate Appropriations Committee adopted by
consensus an amendment to a spending bill that would direct
Secretary of State John Kerry to meet with congressional
committees to come up with sanctions against any country that
takes Snowden in.
Snowden is wanted by the United States on espionage charges
for revealing details of government intelligence programs. He
arrived in Moscow on June 23 from Hong Kong, where he had fled
to escape capture and trial in the United States.
He has asked for temporary asylum in Russia until he can
reach a country that will shelter him, but U.S. authorities have
made clear they will be deeply disappointed if Russia lets the
fugitive leave the airport.
Bolivia, Nicaragua and Venezuela have said they could offer
sanctuary to Snowden.
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he introduced
the amendment to try to get the attention of any country that
might take in Snowden, not Russia in particular, although he
noted Moscow has lined up against the United States on other
issues, including the civil war in Syria.
"When it comes to Russia, it's just not about Snowden. They
are allying with Iran, 100,000 Syrians have been killed, they
are providing weapons to Assad that are getting in the hands of
Hezbollah. And really enough's enough," said Graham, who has
suggested the U.S. consider boycotting the 2014 Winter Olympics
in Russia.
The amendment would direct Kerry to meet with congressional
committees to develop sanctions options "including revocation or
suspension of trade privileges and preferences."
It was not immediately clear how any sanctions program would
work, and the spending bill is several steps from becoming law.
But the United States has a number of programs that provide
international trade benefits to developing countries, including
Bolivia and Venezuela, which could be affected.
The country also has a free trade agreement with Nicaragua
that could come under scrutiny.
Josh Earnest, a White House spokesman, told reporters on
Thursday that President Barack Obama's administration was having
"ongoing conversations" with Russia and that authorities there
had not made clear Snowden's status.
