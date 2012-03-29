PORTLAND, Ore., March 28 A male nurse from Washington state pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from the mailing of more than 100 threatening letters to members of Congress and the media, including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.

Christopher Carlson, 39, has been jailed since his March 9 arrest in Vancouver, Washington, in connection with the mass mailing last month of letters that contained a white powder later determined to be harmless.

The envelopes, which were postmarked from Portland, Oregon and arrived over a two-day period in February, triggered a security alert on Capitol Hill and among several media outlets.

Carlson pleaded not guilty in a federal court in Portland to one count of mailing a threatening communication to Boehner, an Ohio Republican, and one count of mailing a threat to use a biological weapon to U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat.

If convicted of both offenses, Carlson faces a combined maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said additional charges will likely be brought against him in a new indictment they expect will be returned by his next court hearing, set for April 5.

Neither the original two-count indictment nor prosecutors have made any mention of a possible motive for the threatening correspondence.

Carlson worked at the Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver as a registered nurse from November 2008 until July 2010, when he took another job at the hospital, hospital spokesman Brian Terrett said.

After Carlson's hearing, U.S. Attorney Stephen Peifer declined to elaborate on the possibility of additional charges.

The letters with powder began to show up at lawmakers' offices in Washington, D.C., and their home states on Feb. 22. The New York Times, National Public Radio and "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" also received such letters.

The incident rattled nerves in the nation's capital, where memories remain fresh of a wave of deadly anthrax-laced letters that were sent to several news organizations and Senate offices in 2001, in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Five people died and 17 were sickened as a result of the 2001 anthrax attacks, which federal investigators said were ultimately traced to a U.S. Army scientist who committed suicide in 2008. (Editing by Steve Gorman, Cynthia Johnston and Paul Simao)