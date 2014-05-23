(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Matt Spetalnick, Mark Hosenball and Yara Bayoumy
WASHINGTON/SANAA May 23 When a barrage of
drone-fired missiles hit al Qaeda cells in Yemen in mid-April
and killed dozens of militants, the results were strikingly
different from a mistaken U.S. attack on a Yemeni wedding convoy
just four months earlier.
But even though the drones apparently found their targets
this time, they were still blamed for a number of civilian
deaths.
It was a stark reminder that a year after Obama laid out new
conditions for drone attacks around the world, U.S. forces are
failing to comply fully with the rules he set for them: to
strike only when there is an imminent threat to Americans and
when there is virtually no danger of taking innocent lives.
Although Obama promised greater transparency in his speech
at the National Defense University, U.S. lawmakers are
increasingly critical of the secrecy surrounding the operations.
Despite some spectacular drone hits that took out militant
leaders in places such as Yemen and Pakistan, there are growing
concerns in Washington that the net effect of the
targeted-killing program may be counterproductive. "Collateral
damage" is seen as an al Qaeda recruiting tool that undercuts
the main rationale for the drone campaign - to make Americans
safer.
"It's never a good idea to make more enemies than you get
rid of," a former U.S. national security official said.
In his speech on May 23 last year, Obama defended the drone
program as effective while promising to narrow its scope, but he
is showing no sign of relinquishing what has become his
counterterrorism weapon of choice since he took office in 2009.
Drones are spreading to new areas as U.S. operations hone in
on al Qaeda affiliates in far-flung places like Somalia and in
Nigeria, where American forces are helping search for more than
200 girls kidnapped by the Islamist group Boko Haram.
"Here we are, a year later, asking 'what has really
changed?'" said University of Notre Dame law professor Mary
Ellen O'Connell, a leading expert on extrajudicial killings who
has testified before U.S. congressional committees. "The drones
are still flying and the president still sees the attractiveness
of this cold and antiseptic means of killing."
CASUALTIES FALLING
Obama's restrictions for drone attacks are having some
impact. Even with the recent surge of strikes in Yemen, the
overall pace of attacks and the rate of civilian casualties have
fallen appreciably.
There has even been an unofficial pause in attacks in
Pakistan since the beginning of the year, after a Pakistani
request for restraint while it negotiated with the Taliban and a
dwindling number of "high-value" targets in border areas.
Obama's vision of shifting control of the drone program from
the shadowy paramilitary arm of the Central Intelligence Agency
to the more publicly accountable Pentagon is moving at what one
national security source described as a "glacial pace."
Apart from bureaucratic impediments, the main obstacle may
be concern about civilian casualties among top lawmakers such as
Dianne Feinstein, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee,
who see the CIA as better at killing with accuracy.
The Pentagon's Joint Special Operations Command is widely
believed to have been behind the Dec. 12 drone strike in a
remote part of Yemen that hit a convoy later identified as a
wedding procession, killing 15 people. An official U.S. inquiry
was launched but no findings have been released.
The number of allegedly bungled military strikes in Yemen
led to a suspension of the Pentagon's drone operations there
earlier this year, while the CIA, which has its own fleet,
continued drone operations, a national security source said.
OBAMA'S "NEAR CERTAINTY" RULE
Obama, in last year's speech, said drone strikes would be
barred unless there was "near certainty" that no civilians would
be hit and the administration says every precaution is taken to
avoid killing the innocent.
The New America Foundation, which compiles drone casualties,
put the number of militants killed in U.S. strikes in Yemen this
year at 79 in addition to four civilians.
"Our forces go to extraordinary lengths to avoid civilian
casualties," said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White
House National Security Council. "But when we believe that
civilians may have been killed despite these efforts, we
investigate thoroughly."
Washington has long argued that reports of hundreds of
civilian deaths in the U.S. drone war are exaggerated, though in
the absence of the government's own casualty counts it is all
but impossible to verify the assertion.
There are clear signs that "collateral damage" feeds
anti-American sentiment in the Muslim world and fuels sympathy
for groups such as Yemen's al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula,
which Washington sees as a threat to the U.S. homeland.
"We oppose drone attacks because more people are dying,"
said Mohamed al-Qawli, head of Yemen's National Organization for
Drone Victims. "It is killing outside the law."
Qawli's brother Ali, a science teacher, was killed in 2013
when a taxi he and a nephew were riding in picked up some
strangers. A missile obliterated the car. At least six suspected
militants died, local sources said. The Yemeni government said
Ali and his nephew were innocent civilians.
"My brother was completely charred. We identified him by his
teeth," Qawli told Reuters. Afterwards, people in the area
started listening to al Qaeda tapes and exchanged militant
videos on mobile phones, Qawli said.
Former CIA director Michael Hayden said Washington's new
calculus should be to look at the value of each strike in terms
of whether it is worth "alienating friends and feeding the al
Qaeda narrative."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington,
Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Katherine Houreld in Islamabad and
Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa; Editing by David Storey and Ken
Wills)