HANOI, June 24 Ecuador's foreign minister said on Monday that human rights principles were the most important consideration in the case of former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who has asked the South American country for asylum.

Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told reporters in Vietnam that Ecuador was considering the request and was in "respectful" contact with Russia, where Snowden is believed to be now.

Patino said Snowden's allegations of U.S. surveillance were a rights abuse against the whole world. Only Russia could say where Snowden was currently, Patino said. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)