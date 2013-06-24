Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HANOI, June 24 Ecuador's foreign minister said on Monday that human rights principles were the most important consideration in the case of former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who has asked the South American country for asylum.
Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino told reporters in Vietnam that Ecuador was considering the request and was in "respectful" contact with Russia, where Snowden is believed to be now.
Patino said Snowden's allegations of U.S. surveillance were a rights abuse against the whole world. Only Russia could say where Snowden was currently, Patino said. (Reporting by Martin Petty; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)