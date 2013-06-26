WASHINGTON, June 26 Ecuador said on Wednesday
the United States must "submit its position" regarding Edward
Snowden to the Ecuadorean government in writing as it considers
the former U.S. spy agency contractor's request for asylum.
Ecuador, in a statement from its embassy in Washington,
said it would review the request "responsibly."
"The legal basis for each individual case must be rigorously
established, in accordance with our national Constitution and
the applicable national and international legal framework. This
legal process takes human rights obligations into consideration
as well," the statement said.
"This current situation is not being provoked by Ecuador,"
the embassy said.
Snowden, 30, a former employee of the U.S. contractor Booz
Allen Hamilton, appears to be still in hiding at a
Moscow airport awaiting a ruling on his asylum request from the
tiny South American nation's leftist government.
He fled to the Russian capital from Hong Kong on Sunday,
evading a U.S. request that he be extradited to face charges
that he stole and leaked details of secret U.S. government
surveillance programs.
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has not flinched in the
past from taking on western powers.
His government is already embroiled in a dispute with
Britain and the United States over its sheltering of Wikileaks
founder Julian Assange at its embassy in London.
In its statement on Wednesday, the embassy said it "strongly
rejects" statements made by U.S. government officials that it
said contained detrimental, untrue and unproductive claims about
Ecuador. It did not elaborate on those statements.
Ecuador, the statement said, has signed human rights
agreements and is committed to the rule of law and the
fundamental principles of international law.