Electronics ban on EgyptAir flights to U.S. to be lifted Wednesday -chairman

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - A three-month-old ban on taking electronic devices such as laptops into aircraft cabins on flights from Egypt to the United States will be lifted on Wednesday, flag carrier EgyptAi Chairman Safwat Musallam said on Tuesday.

The ban would be lifted for a year, after which its lifting would be subject to review, Musallam said in a statement. A similar ban on flights to London remains in effect, he added. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams)