(Recasts with statement from DHL)
WASHINGTON Nov 24 Some parcels at Cairo airport
being shipped to the United States by express mail service DHL
that were flagged by the company for further checks were found
by Egyptian officials to contain no explosives, a DHL
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"As part of our standard screening and security procedure,
we identified a shipment today at DHL's Cairo airport facility
that required further screening by the authorities. The Egyptian
authorities have subsequently informed us that the shipment
contained no explosives or explosive devices," Bea Garcia said
in an emailed statement.
CBS News earlier reported that Egyptian officials were
investigating the possibility that some U.S.-bound packages
contained explosives.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Bernard Orr)